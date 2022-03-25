Three historic buildings to transform into nearly 100 new apartments in Martinsville, Henry County

MARTINSVILLE, Va, – John Garland and Jim Cherney, two Roanoke-based developers, just announced new historic preservation projects in Martinsville and Henry County.

These projects will transform three unused properties to create 91 residential apartments.

The properties include former John Redd Smith School, former Fieldale High School and a vacant building in uptown Martinsville.

“We intend to maintain the nostalgia and historic character of the structures, ranging from a one-story, flat-roof school from the 1950s to a turn-of-the-century school with a stately neoclassical façade, while transforming them into places folks want to live,” said Garland, professional engineer with Garland Properties. “In the end, we’ll be creating fantastic places for lucky residents to call home.”

Garland and Cherney are investing a total of $12.5 million on the project.