U.S. Attorneys Office partners with Danville for youth violence intervention event

DANVILLE, Va. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia is partnering with Danville’s violence intervention program.

The program, Project Imagine, aims to provide at-risk and gang-affiliated kids with education, intervention and training.

The two organizations will co-host a youth training event at Averett University on March 30.

“The goal of both our organizations is for our youth to understand how to avoid dangerous behavior they might otherwise view as ‘just helping out’ a friend,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh.

At the event, Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Swartz will discuss the concepts of liability under federal law, including the concepts of conspiracy and aiding and abetting.

Swartz is the coordinator of Project Safe Neighborhoods for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia.

