WSLS 10 News takes home Associated Press awards

WSLS 10 News was honored to take home several awards Saturday afternoon during the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters awards for content that aired during 2021.
Awards were given to honor news media in Virginia and West Virginia.
10 News brought home the following awards:
- First Place - Best Specialty Reporting for “Tasty Tuesday” - Chris Michaels and Chase Parker. This weekly series highlights all the great places to eat around our southwest and central Virginia. Check them out here.
- Second Place - Best Investigative Reporting for “Nursing Home Investigation” - Jenna Zibton, Sarah Tabor and Chase Parker. The 10 News investigation looked into allegations of neglect at a local nursing home and changes that could be made at the state and federal level to protect people in nursing homes.
- Second Place - Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: John Appicello, Eric Johnson and Brooke Leonard. See the 10 Sports coverage of local, regional and national sports here.
- Second Place - Best Sports Feature: “More Than a Touchdown” by Greg Moore and Eric Johnson
- Second Place - Best Website for WSLS.com