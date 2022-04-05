Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance presents master redevelopment plan for the old Central Virginia Training Center

Business leaders have a proposal on how to redevelop the old Central Virginia Training Center.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance presented the plan Tuesday and says after public input, research, and market analysis; that the best use for the 350 acres is a mix of housing, retail commercial space, technology and industrial space.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the proposal Tuesday.

The Central Virginia Training Center closed its doors in 2020. The state-owned facility was the county’s largest employer with 1,600 jobs and generated $87 million in annual activity.

Megan Lucas, CEO of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, says their plan is the directive toward the preferred future of the site.

“This is a vision. These are parameters, so this plan puts our arms around the site, but a master developer’s going to come in and they’re going to tweak it based on their qualifications and on their experience,” said Lucas.

The timeline of the project is impacted by an outstanding, $25 million debt the state owes in bonds.

Lawmakers are working to erase the debt through the state budget.

You can see the complete redevelopment plan here.