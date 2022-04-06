Danville approves public drinking in designated areas of the city

Folks in the River City can soon drink in certain areas of the town.

The Danville City Council approved a proposal to designate a portion of the River District as an “outdoor refreshment area.”

This will allow people to drink in public in designated areas from 8 a.m. to midnight each day. However, from midnight to 8 a.m., public drinking will be prohibited.

Even though the proposal was passed, it cannot go into effect until the city of Danville purchases an ABC license, which can take about 90 days.

According to the proposal, the entire portion of the River District south of the Dan River will become the designated outdoor refreshment area, if approved by ABC.

Drinks can only be taken outside if they are in a plastic cup with the name or logo of the place it was purchased.

Only one council member, Councilman Madison Whittle, opposed passing the ordinance.

As we’ve reported previously, city leaders hope this will make Danville a destination for insiders and outsiders, especially with the upcoming Caesars casino.

There was no public hearing for this portion of the city council meeting.