VDOT urges race fans heading to Martinsville this weekend to follow traffic patterns to reduce congestion

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Heading to Martinsville this weekend for the race? Well, the Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging race fans driving to and from Martinsville Speedway for the race on Saturday, April 9 to follow recommended traffic patterns.

These patterns will be posted on signs and message boards along the drive.

If you are traveling from Roanoke and areas north of Martinsville, VDOT recommends if you are driving south on Route 220, you should continue on Route 220/Route 58 Bypass past the speedway interchange and turn right onto the access road that leads into the speedway.

The entrance is located one mile east of the Route 220 interchange and may provide easier access. Signs are in place designating the entrance to the speedway.

Drivers traveling from Danville and areas east of Martinsville should take Route 58 Bypass and follow signs directing them to use the track’s back gate. This entrance is located off the bypass, east of the track.

From Greensboro and areas south of Martinsville you should watch for electronic message boards and obey police directing traffic.

Lastly, from Stuart and areas west of Martinsville, fans should stay on Route 58 east and follow signs and message boards to the track.