Lawsuit filed against VMI claims school violated Gov. Youngkin’s order prohibiting divisive training

A lawsuit has been filed against the Virginia Military Institute and the VMI Board of Visitors, claiming that the military college has violated Governor Glenn Youngkin’s policies that prohibit divisive training.

LEXINGTON, Va. – A lawsuit has been filed against the Virginia Military Institute and the VMI Board of Visitors, claiming that the military college has violated Governor Glenn Youngkin’s policies that prohibit divisive training.

The lawsuit was filed in the Rockbridge Circuit Court on April 1 by The Center for Applied Innovation (CAI), a Department of Veterans Affairs registered Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned small business.

The court complaint alleges the following:

Training at VMI is in direct violation of Youngkin’s order that prohibits divisive practices

VMI “unreasonably restricted” CAI’s required access to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Consultation and Training RFP’s procurement records

The military institute fraudulently withheld information, destroyed or did not create legally required procurement records

In the court documents, CAI states that VMI is creating a “talking points program” to prevent people from criticizing the “divisive program.” It adds that VMI is in the process of establishing a media engagement plan that will likely repress free speech.

Ad

According to the lawsuit, VMI uses the former One Virginia Plan as a foundation for its RFP requirements, scoring and award and “divisive concepts.”

The One Virginia Plan was the first-ever statewide plan aimed at improving diversity and inclusion; however, in an effort to end divisive concepts, Youngkin rescinded the plan.

“VMI is currently working with the Attorney General’s office to review the complaint and will file an appropriate response with the court in the near future,” said Bill Wyatt, VMI spokesperson.

10 News reached out to the governor’s office, which declined to comment.