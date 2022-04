Multi-vehicle crash on I-81N causing delays in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Motorists traveling along I-81N in Pulaski County Thursday evening can expect delays.

A multi-vehicle crash at mile-marker 104.1 has shut down the north left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder, according to VDOT.

The crash happened 3.3 miles north of Route 660 near Exit 101.

Stay with 10 News for updates on this crash.