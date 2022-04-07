New Jersey homicide suspect who fled the state found, arrested in Danville

The 22-year-old is being held as a fugitive from justice for his charges in New Jersey

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department arrested a New Jersey man with an outstanding homicide warrant from his home state Thursday morning.

At about 11 a.m., police arrested 22-year-old Darneill James Thomas of West Orange, New Jersey.

On Wednesday, New Jersey authorities from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office notified Danville police that Thomas was wanted for homicide, fled from New Jersey and was in the Danville area.

Danville investigators and Virginia State Police were able to confirm Thomas was in Danville after using “around-the-clock surveillance.”

The Danville SWAT Team continued to use surveillance methods to execute a tactical takedown to stop the vehicle Thomas was riding by using diversionary device deployment.

Authorities said the takedown, stop and arrest happened on Dibrell Alley in Danville.

The Danville Police Department said it will continue to assist New Jersey authorities in this ongoing investigation.

Ad

Thomas is currently being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

He is being held as a fugitive from justice for his charges in New Jersey.