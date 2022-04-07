Salem Fire Department named ‘Firefighter Hero’ by Red Cross

SALEM, Va. – The American Red Cross is honoring local heroes who have served their communities courageously this year.

Each year, the American Red Cross holds an event, Help Can’t Wait—A Celebration of Heroes, that recognizes 10 heroes in the Southwest Chapter. The event is set to be held virtually on Tuesday, April 19, from 8 to 9 a.m.

Each day leading up to the event, 10 News will highlight one of the 10 heroes who will be highlighted in the event.

This time, the hero is a whole team of heroes-the Salem Fire Department.

The department is specifically being recognized for saving a 55-year-old man, who was found unresponsive on a pickleball court in Longwood Park.

The firefighters worked for eight minutes before finally getting his pulse back.

They were even assisted by a bystander who had provided CPR until they arrived.

Due to Salem’s ambulances being tied up on other calls, Roanoke City Fire-EMS assisted in transporting the patient to LewisGale Medical Center.

All of this teamwork saved this man, allowing him many more years of pickleball playing.

The Salem Fire Department will be further acknowledged at the Red Cross’ The Help Can’t Wait - A Celebration of Heroes event.