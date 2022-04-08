16-year-old charged for having a loaded handgun inside backpack at E.C. Glass High School

The loaded handgun was found in a locker at E.C. Glass and no one was hurt

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a firearm violation at a local high school Friday afternoon.

At about 12:15 p.m., administrators at E.C. Glass High School were alerted of a student who may have a firearm on school grounds.

Police said the student was escorted to the main office where administrators searched through their backpack and found a loaded handgun inside.

The 16-year-old student was charged with:

Possession of a firearm while on school property

Possession of a concealed weapon

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Authorities said the student was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Lynchburg.

According to police, there was no threat to the students or school staff in this incident.

No one was injured and no shots were fired.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

