Bedford County announces new Fire & Rescue director

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Fire and Rescue has a new leader.

Janet Blankenship was appointed interim chief in November 2021 and will now officially serve in that role.

The Bedford County native has spent 16 years with the department, and prior to that served 14 years at Bedford Memorial Hospital.

She’ll oversee about 50 staff members and says one of her goals is to grow the organization to better meet the needs of the community.

“It requires that we have the staff to complement that in order to get that work done. It’s what we owe our citizens to ensure that, in their time of need, we can deliver the services that are so valuable to them,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship succeeds Chief Jack Jones.