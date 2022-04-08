‘It’s to help families like ours’: HeRow Expo raising money for Moneta toddler fighting rare cancer

The local nonprofit, HopeDriven is preparing for its second annual car show, the HeRow Expo.

All of the money raised during the event will go to support a local family whose world has been rocked by childhood cancer.

This is a reality Mandy Price knows all too well.

Her daughter, Rowan Price, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and passed away from the rare form of cancer in 2019.

After her daughter’s death, Mandy threw herself into advocacy work, inspiring the creation of HopeDriven.

“It’s just to help families like ours get through financial troubles when they are trying to help their child out that’s sick,” said Mandy.

HeRow Expo will feature a car show with raffles, vendors and other activities.

All to raise money to give to a local family affected by childhood cancer.

“At the end of the day, what we are doing it for is, unfortunately, it’s for a child who’s going through what she’s going through. But at the same time, it’s creating awareness for her, for her condition and other kids with the same condition,” said HopeDriven’s President, Kevin Jenkins.

This year, organizers selected Kayce Bradfield from Moneta to receive 100% of the funds.

“What it truly is to help a little girl named Kayce Bradfield who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and like Rowan has gone through a stem cell transplant at Duke University,” said Mandy.

The event will be combined with a St. Baldrick’s fundraiser, where people will be shaving their heads for childhood cancer research. Mandy will be going bald in honor of Rowan.

“It’s really meaningful for me to be able to combine shaving my hair with HopeDriven’s HeRow expo,” she said. “It allows us to know Rowan is still with us, even if she’s not here physically, her spirit is still here. Her spirit and her memory is still driving all these different things that are going to help people and families similar to ours. It gives me a little bit of purpose and hope in her death,” said Mandy.

The HeRow Expo is happening this Saturday, April 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Vinton.

All donations will go to Kayce Bradfield and her family.

Find out more ways you can help, here.