Roanoke City buys Ramada Inn for $3.6 million, plans to demolish it in fall 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – After nearly four years of preparation, Roanoke City has officially purchased the Ramada Inn for $3.6 million, according to Senior Stormwater Research Engineer Marcus Aguilar.

The Star City’s plan to buy and demolish the decades-old building was first announced back in November 2021.

City officials say they bought the building because it floods rather often given that it is in close proximity to the river. The city was able to purchase the hotel thanks to a FEMA grant, according to authorities.

The 124-room hotel officially closed its doors on March 29. Now, crews will begin removing mattresses and furniture appliances before they work to remove asbestos in the building. We’re told there’s quite a bit in the hotel.

The building is slated to be demolished in the fall of 2022.

Ultimately, the city aims to have the site graded as useable property; however, any future plans will be a separate project.

