Virginia Tech announces plans for 2022 Day of Remembrance

Virginia Tech has announced what this year’s Day of Remembrance will include as it honors the students and faculty members who lost their lives in the 2007 mass shooting.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has announced what this year’s Day of Remembrance will include as it honors the students and faculty members who lost their lives in the 2007 mass shooting.

“Virginia Tech will never forget the 32 members of our community who were taken from us in 2007,” said Debbie Day, associate vice president for alumni relations. “We will forever honor their lives and support those families and others affected by this tragedy. We also take this opportunity to gather as a community deeply committed to one another. Because so many Hokies were affected by this tragedy, it is so important for us to turn to each other for strength and support.”

The Day of Remembrance will begin on Saturday, April 16, at 12:01 a.m. with a candle lighting at the April 16 Memorial that is in front of Burrus Hall on Drillfield Drive.

Then at 8:30 a.m. that same day, students of the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad will carry wreaths to the memorial. The wreaths will then be placed by Virginia Tech President Tim Sands, his wife Laura Sands, Executive Vice President and Provost Cyril Clarke.

Ad

At 9:43 a.m., the university will host the annual 3.2-Mile Run in remembrance. The run will begin with a moment of silence and will go across campus and into Lane Stadium, finishing near the April 16 Memorial.

There are several other events taking place throughout the day. To learn more, click here.