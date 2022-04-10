Pulaski County leaders hosts 2nd annual Adopt a Spot litter campaign

Pulaski County, Va. – People in Pulaski County also decided to help make the area green as well.

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors held the 2nd annual “Adopt a Spot” litter campaign.

People volunteered and cleaned up parts of the county.

Pulaski county leaders said 53 bags of trash were collected, as well as 23 tires, a lawnmower, a bucket, 4 signs and a t-v.

There are prizes available.

Those who participated in last year’s clean up will learn who won at the board of supervisors meeting later this month and those who participated this year will learn at next year’s board of supervisors meeting.