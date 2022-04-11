Crews working to repair water main break on Orange Ave. in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Orange Ave. NE is closed down as crews work to repair a water main break that happened overnight, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority.

Officials said the break happened at 2106 Orange Ave. NE and westbound lanes from Gus Nick’s towards 13 Street NE have been shut down. A detour is in place, sending traffic down Gus Nick’s and turning on Eastern Ave. NE then putting traffic towards 13 Street NE.

Crews are getting ready to fill the hole where the repair was made, and then they will start milling and paving. The estimated time for the road to fully reopen is six to eight hours.