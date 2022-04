There's a new Goodwill in town.

PULASKI, Va. – A plan to eliminate poverty.

That’s what the Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is hoping to accomplish with the first-of-its-kind facility in Pulaski.

An open house and ribbon-cutting were held Monday for the new donation and employment services center on East Main Street.

It not only serves as a donation drop-off site but also provides direct access to job training.