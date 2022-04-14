68 dogs in poor condition seized from Pittsylvania County home

Multiple agencies in Pittsylvania County served a search warrant for a home in Hurt that left dozens of dogs in poor condition Tuesday afternoon.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Multiple agencies in Pittsylvania County served a search warrant for a home in Hurt that left dozens of dogs in poor condition Tuesday afternoon.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Pet Center and Animal Control officers with the Pittsylvania County Department of Public Safety worked together to serve the warrant at home on Peninsula Place in Hurt.

Animal Control officers located over 68 dogs while searching the home.

Officials said the dozens of male and female dogs ranged in a variety of ages and breeds; however, many of the dogs appeared to be in poor condition.

The agencies had a veterinarian at the scene to evaluate the dogs.

Charges are pending against the owner of the dogs.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation.

The Pittsylvania County Pet Center is closed to the public as staff assists in this seizure.