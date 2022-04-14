One dead, one injured after shooting in Rocky Mount

The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one dead and another injured.

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – UPDATE

At about 3:22 p.m., police responded to the area of North Main Street and Circle Drive after receiving reports of people who were shot.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds/

One victim was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office.

Authorities say they have the suspected shooter in custody.

According to police, this is an isolated incident and they believe there’s no threat to the community.

At this time, police do not have any other known suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed there was a shooting near North Main Street and Circle Drive.

