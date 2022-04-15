American Red Cross Awards Sam Lionberger as ‘2022 Corporate Hero’

Using his company to help the American Red Cross during an emergency blood shortage while also becoming a regular blood donor himself is what constructed a hero spotlight on Sam Lionberger.

ROANOKE, Va. – Using his company to help the American Red Cross during an emergency blood shortage while also becoming a regular blood donor himself is what constructed a hero spotlight on Sam Lionberger.

Lionberger is the CEO of Lionberger Construction Company which has been serving the community since 1923.

He also has been a dedicated Southwest Chapter board member for four years and within weeks of becoming a board member, Lionberger agreed to make a multiyear capital gift to purchase a Lifesaving Red Cross vehicle.

That vehicle would deliver blood and blood platelets to hospitals and bring equipment to blood drives.

In December, the Red Cross did a naming ceremony at the Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke which is sponsored by Lionberger Construction Company this year. All proceeds are going to support Kiwanis community programs and another organization that Lionberger supports.

Ad

During the massive blood shortage that has affected the American Red Cross nationwide, Lionberger and three members of the executive committee with the chapter discussed the need to organize a board blood drive.

In the first year, the organization agreed to just two blood drives, but in the second year, they planned them every 56 days.

“Sam has become regular blood donor, and he also encourages friends and family to give blood,” said the American Red Cross.

They added that Lionberger has been instrumental on the philanthropy committee and has secured over $25,000 in sponsorship for Red Cross events for the last three years.

“In his role as philanthropy chair, he personally connects with each Red Cross board member for weeks leading up to campaign to secure their gifts, bringing us to our goal each year,” the American Red Cross said. “He is a valued member of our executive committee.”

The American Red Cross is proud to award Sam Lionberger and Lionberger Construction Company as the 2022 Corporate Hero.