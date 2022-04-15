Religious leaders prepare for Good Friday, Easter, Passover and Ramadan this weekend

How a Lynchburg church is preparing for the big holiday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Several churches in the area are getting ready to celebrate Good Friday and Easter.

This Friday is unique because it touches many different religions at the same time. Islam, Judaism and Christian faiths will all observe holy days – Ramadan, Passover and Good Friday.

Living Word Ministries in Lynchburg will have a 7 p.m. Friday service, where they will focus on the last seven things Jesus said before He died on the cross.

While Easter is often the day people think to celebrate, they said it’s important not to skip Good Friday.

“We love Jesus so much that we don’t want to think about His suffering,” Pastor James Camm said. “Good Friday really acknowledges the suffering that He did. That’s what is key for us to remember. When we think about Good Friday, let us thank God for allowing His son to suffer and lay down his life for us.”

On Easter Sunday, the church will have a 7 a.m. sunrise service.

Pastor Camm said this is because Jesus rose from the grave at sunrise that Sunday morning.