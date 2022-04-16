Blacksburg Police investigating shooting

Blacksburg Police investigating Centro Taco Bar after multiple reports of drugs added to patrons’ drinks

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Police said at 1:48 Saturday morning they responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Hunt Club Drive.

Police learned there was a victim with a gunshot wound related to the incident who was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators said there is no immediate threat to the community while the suspects are on the run.

Detectives said is an active investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or remain anonymous and call the tip line at 540-961-1819.