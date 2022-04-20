Former Henry County sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged in connection to 2021 strangulation

A former Henry County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in connection to a strangulation that happened in the summer of 2021.

The former deputy, Rayshaun Oshea Gravely Jr. was charged with strangulation of another from an incident that happened on June 6, 2021.

According to the Martinsville Police Department incident report obtained by WSLS 10 News, the strangulation happened in the parking lot of the Sportsman’s Club on June 6, 2021.

The incident report labeled the woman involved in the incident as Gravely Jr.’s “on and off again” girlfriend. Police said the girlfriend was there to celebrate a birthday party, where she also saw Gravely Jr.

She told police that near the end of the night, she was talking to a male friend in front of the Sportsman’s Club, which caused Gravely Jr. to become “irate with her for speaking with another male.”

Authorities said an argument broke out between the two in the parking lot where he grabbed her arm, twisted it behind her back and began to push her until she was up against his vehicle. That’s when he put a hand around her throat and began to choke her, according to police.

While the incident happened in 2021, it wasn’t reported to the Martinsville Police Department until April 17, 2022.

The woman told police she put off reporting it because she thought it would get better; however, on April 16, she said another incident happened in Charlotte, North Carolina, which led to Gravely Jr.’s arrest for domestic assault.

Gravely Jr. then turned himself in upon his return to Virginia on April 19, 2022, according to police.

He is being held in Martinsville without bond.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office told WSLS 10 News that Gravely Jr. is no longer employed with the office.

You can read the full statement from the sheriff’s office below: