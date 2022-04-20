Montgomery County Dept. of Social Services hosts festival for Child Abuse Awareness Month

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The Montgomery County Department of Social Services wants people to participate in a festival honoring the safety of its youngest citizens.

Montgomery County Department of Social Services Director said the county has a high number of child abuse cases with about 80 to 90 a month.

To help reduce the number, the department is hosting a festival in Christiansburg.

“Some local churches in the area, the Hokie bird will be there we’re going to have everyone downtown, so we’ll have ice cream, snow cones and popcorn and bouncy houses to bring awareness and celebrating childhood.” Kelly Edmonson, the Director of the Montgomery County Department of Social Services said.

The festival is happening Thursday in downtown Christiansburg from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.