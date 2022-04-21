How you can stay green this Earth Week in Southwest, Central Virginia

‘It is our responsibility to be stewards of the Earth’: Here’s why it’s important to take care of our planet

If you are looking for ways to help the environment during Earth Week, you’re in luck.

Communities across Southwest and Central Virginia will be celebrating with an array of different events.

Roanoke:

April 23 - Sustainable Roanoke Recycling Event

Description:

Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke. Register here.

April 23 - Earth Day Roanoke

Description: Join us Earth-Forward vendors, crafters, businesses & ideas with live music, kids activities and fun.

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Historic Grandin Village

Ad

April 23 - Party for the Planet

Description: Chat with zookeepers and participate in neat earth-friendly art activities for the whole family. Plus, as part of the Art to Rescue the River program, witness the unveiling of a very unique sculpture made from litter cleaned out of the river. All activities are included with Zoo admission.

Time: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: Mill Mountain Zoo

New River Valley:

April 19 - Moss Arts Center Waste Audit

Description: Join VT’s Office of Energy Management as we survey and analyze the waste stream at Moss Arts Center. What portion of waste generated by building occupants is diverted from landfills? What portion of recycling is contaminated? Roll up your sleeves as we sort the waste generated at Moss Arts Center to create a waste profile and identify opportunities to improve recycling strategies. Materials including gloves will be provided.

Ad

Time: 1 - 2:30 p.m

Location: Moss Arts Center. Register here .

April 20- Climate Action Commitment One Year Later Panel Discussion

Description: Join VT’s Office of Sustainability in hosting a panel discussion with experts from around campus as we delve deep into our progress towards reaching each of the Climate Action Commitment goals over the past year.

Time: 1 -2:30 p.m.

Location: Online. Register here .

April 21- Bee Campus Pollinator Walk

Description:

Time: 10 -11:00 a.m.

Location: Meet outside the front entrance of Virginia Tech’s Cheatham Hall

Ad

April 21- Old Growth Forest Tour

Description: Dr. John Seiler will be giving a short walking tour through the Old Growth Forest (also known to many as Stadium Woods) located on the south end of the VT campus. Join us to learn a little bit about its significance to campus, and its importance to the atmosphere, wildlife and us!

Time: 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Location: Meet at the entrance of the woods on Clay St SE

April 23- Arbor Day Celebration

Description: Ceremonial tree planting at the Duck Pond followed by tours of campus’s trees

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Duck Pond; meet at the Duckpond Willow Snag

Lynchburg:

April 23 - Earth Day Concert

Description: Join Sara Ernst at Timbrook Library for a free outdoor Earth Day Celebration and a live performance.

Ad

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Timbrook Library

Southside:

April 23 - Earth Day Family Day

Description: Make your own recycled puppet, enjoy face painting, games and crafts with the Teen Arts Council. Additional booths and crafts from Virginia Museum of Natural History, Dan River Basin Association and Martinsville Bee City Committee.

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Gravely-Lester Art Garden

April 23 - Annual Halifax Earth Day Extravaganza

This week, it is important to know what things you can and cannot recycle.

Check out what items are recyclable in your area: