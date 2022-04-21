‘I just saw my dream go up in flames’: Patrick County animal shelter fundraising after losing building in fire

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – The founder of an animal shelter needs your help after the facility caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The president of Hulks Helping Hands a nonprofit says no animals were hurt; however, senior animals who need hospice care have nowhere to go.

Now organizers are in the process to rebuild.

“That was my dream when I started this rescue six years ago, to have a place where the senior dogs can go and live out their life instead of dying on the cold concrete floor of the shelter. Let’s give them their own home, their own space. I just saw my dream go up in flames,” Elizabeth Whiteley the President of Hulks Helping Hands said.

The founder of the animal shelter says it will take about $13,000 to rebuild it.

There is a GoFundMe and if you would like to help, click here.