Tractor-trailer partially falls through top of a downtown Lynchburg parking garage

Crews working to remove a tractor-trailer that partially fell through a Lynchburg parking garage

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department is working to remove a tractor-trailer that partially fell through the top of a parking garage along Church Street Wednesday night.

The 77,000-pound 18-wheeler was making a delivery to Three Roads Brewing Company. The truck was loaded with hops, which officials said were in a malt form for the beer.

Fire officials told 10 News that an out-of-state truck driver pulled into a neighboring parking deck while looking for a place to park until the morning when the deck collapsed.

Crews were notified of the situation at about 10:22 p.m.

There was one car parked on the lower level of the garage, but the driver was able to pull out safely.

Officials say the situation was an accident.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

We’re told the parking deck will be closed “for quite some time” as Lynchburg city officials assess the damages on Thursday.

A tow truck with Bee Line Towing is working to remove the tractor-trailer.

