Two dead, one hospitalized after two separate crashes in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead and another person is in the hospital following two separate crashes in Floyd County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the first crash happened on Monday shortly before 11 a.m. on Route 58, which is just east of Route 780 in Floyd County.

According to State Police, 61-year-old Michael A. Borer, of Ottawa, OH, was going west on Route 58 when he ran off the left side of the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned.

Borer was wearing his seat belt and was not injured; however, the passenger in the back seat, 30-year-old Alicia Michelle Borer, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and died at the scene, investigators report.

There was another fatal crash on Tuesday shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Route 8 in Floyd County, which is about 2 miles south of Route 710.

We’re told that 25-year-old Taylor Leigh Bedsaul, of Floyd, was going south in a 2001 GMC Sonoma when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the centerline and hit a 2019 Honda CRV that was traveling north.

Bedsaul was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, Thomas M. Jasikoff, 69, of Fort Myers, FL, was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Investigators have confirmed that speed was a factor in the crash.

Both crashes remain under investigation.