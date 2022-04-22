First responders team up to bring mass casualty training program to Botetourt County

It’s a scenario no first responder wants to happen, but all want to be prepared for: a mass casualty emergency.

“Thankfully, these incidents are low frequency but they certainly present a high degree of risk, both to the public as well as to responders and that’s why we commit a good bit of time to making sure we’re ready,” said Botetourt County Fire & EMS Deputy Chief Jeff Powell.

Leaders from law enforcement agencies and fire departments from across the country have been in Botetourt County for the three-day intensive rescue task force training. Led by the National Tactical Officers Association, some of the training is in the classroom, the rest is hands-on.

“They’ve already done some scenarios where they’re practicing team movement, combining law enforcement movement with tactical medic unit. This afternoon they’re going to go into some live scenarios,” said Captain Jeff Boone of the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office:

Participants of the program receive certifications to train other personnel on how to respond during active violent incidents.

It’s important for the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office and Botetourt Fire & EMS to both attend training like this so in case of an emergency they know how to work together efficiently.

“With us moving forward with this program we’re implementing here in Botetourt, it is very crucial to know what the Fire and EMS guys are going to do and for them to know what we do,” said Boone.

“We’ve made a lot of progress here in Botetourt County to bring together Fire & EMS and the Sheriff’s Office and it’s been a very fruitful relationship. This is how we save lives, and we do it together,” added Powell.

It’s all part of the preparation to protect and provide help to the community if needed.