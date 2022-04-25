87º

16-year-old Forest girl dies in crash on Route 460

The crashed happened on April 20

FOREST, Va. – A crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old Forest girl on Wednesday, April 20, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 9:54 p.m. on Route 460 near Sulphur Spring Road and involved Bella G. Elder.

State Police reports that Elder was driving in a 2011 Nissan Altima when she ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

Edler was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

The young girl died at the scene, according to state police.

State Police says the crash remains under investigation.

