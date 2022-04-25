40-year-old man dies in Bland County crash

BLAND COUNTY, Va. – A 40-year-old man lost his life after crashing on Route 42 in Bland County, according to Virginia State Police.

Investigators have confirmed that the crash happened Saturday at 5:47 p.m. and involved Terence A. Sayles, of Bland County.

State Police says Sayles was driving in a 2016 Chevrolet Trax on Route 42 near Bland Farm Road when he ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, ran through a fence and flipped over several times.

Sayles was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene, according to State Police.

Authorities say this crash remains under investigation.