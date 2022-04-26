19-year-old Lynchburg man arrested after stabbing two people in Campbell County, police say

Riley Arthur, 19, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two people over the weekend

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 19-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for stabbing two people, including a family member, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the stabbing was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Louisiana Lane in Rustburg. When authorities arrived, they said they found two people with non-life-threatening injuries and they were taken to a local hospital.

Riley Arthur, 19, from Lynchburg was taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering and attempt to commit attempted murder as well as two counts of attempted murder.

Arthur is currently being held in the Amherst County Regional Jail without bond.