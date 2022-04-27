Virginia Senate committee votes down Gov. Youngkin’s proposed gas tax plan

Lawmakers are dealing with a lot of leftover legislation. Tim Harfmann breaks down the session.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia’s General Assembly reconvened in the Capitol Wednesday, this time to review more than 100 pieces of legislation amended or vetoed by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“I think that there’s a general understanding that we’ve improved some bills with our amendments, and I expect there to be some discussion and debate about that of course,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin himself vetoed 26 bills and amended more than 100 pieces of legislation.

One issue we’re keeping a close eye on is modifying the definition of “marijuana.” Senate Bill 591 would create two new misdemeanors for personal marijuana possession. For now, Virginia’s Senate chose to set it aside, passing it by temporarily.

Both parties considered vetoes and amendments as they remain in a stalemate over the state budget.

Another issue many are watching closely is the proposed gas tax holiday.

Youngkin wants to fully suspend the tax -- from May through July -- before phasing it back in August and September.

The Senate’s Finance and Appropriations Committee discussed the topic Wednesday morning before Senator Steve Newman, who sponsored the bill

“Unless we pass this bill, or a bill, or we do something in the budget; the fact is that there is an 8.5% increase coming in the cost of gasoline. That will hit your consumers, my consumers, my constituents in July,” said Newman.

The committee voted 12-3 to block the bill. Another version of it remains alive in the Republican House of Delegates, and the two sides could also put some form of gas price relief in the state budget.