Montgomery County School Board continues search for new superintendent

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The search for a new school superintendent continues in Montgomery County.

School board members discussed their progress during a meeting Tuesday night.

The district sent out a request for proposals for a search firm to help find the district’s new superintendent.

They received six applicants and say two search firms meet their needs.

The board invited the firms to the meeting next Tuesday to present during the open session, which the public can attend. Afterward, the board will meet in a closed session to interview the firms more before making a decision.

“We are trying to move as quick as possible. Really trying to make sure, but with doing it with good, strong due diligence and make sure we identify a firm that will be the best, help us find the best person and the best match for our community,” said School Board Chair Susan Kass.

School board members emphasized their desire to get public input on who citizens would like to see take over the role of superintendent.