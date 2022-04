Rodney Sheppard, Mark McGrath, Jesse Bivona and Justin Bivona with Sugar Ray performs during the Under the Sun Tour 2015 at Chastain Park Amphitheater on Wednesday, August 26, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

ROANOKE, Va. – Popular 90s band, Sugar Ray, will be in the Star City this summer.

The “Every Morning” singers are headlining Roanoke’s Freedom First Festival on July 3 at Elmwood Park.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, April 29.

If you’d like to purchase tickets, you can do so here, by phone at 1-866-HDG –TICKETS and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

The tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the concert.

The show starts at 5:30 p.m.