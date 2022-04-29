Chipotle to give 2,000 healthcare workers free food for a year

Chipotle is looking to celebrate our healthcare heroes by giving 2,000 of them free food for a year.
If you know a hero in healthcare and want to nominate them, all you have to do is:
- Share a little about what they’ve done for you and how they’ve impacted your life
- Automatically nominate them to win free food for a year
Then, at the end of the promotion period, Chipotle will select 2,000 healthcare workers at random to win their prize.
You’ve only got until May 6 to nominate someone—that’s National Nurses Day.
For more information, visit Chipotle’s website.