Chipotle to give 2,000 healthcare workers free food for a year

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Chipotle is looking to celebrate our healthcare heroes by giving 2,000 of them free food for a year.

If you know a hero in healthcare and want to nominate them, all you have to do is:

Post on Chipotle’s Facebook Instagram or Twitter and tag your hero. You’re only allowed to nominate one hero per comment

Share a little about what they’ve done for you and how they’ve impacted your life

Automatically nominate them to win free food for a year

Then, at the end of the promotion period, Chipotle will select 2,000 healthcare workers at random to win their prize.

You’ve only got until May 6 to nominate someone—that’s National Nurses Day.

For more information, visit Chipotle’s website.