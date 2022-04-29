51º

Chipotle to give 2,000 healthcare workers free food for a year

You’ve only got until May 6 to nominate someone

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Chipotle is looking to celebrate our healthcare heroes by giving 2,000 of them free food for a year.

If you know a hero in healthcare and want to nominate them, all you have to do is:

  • Post on Chipotle’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag your hero. You’re only allowed to nominate one hero per comment
  • Share a little about what they’ve done for you and how they’ve impacted your life
  • Automatically nominate them to win free food for a year

Then, at the end of the promotion period, Chipotle will select 2,000 healthcare workers at random to win their prize.

You’ve only got until May 6 to nominate someone—that’s National Nurses Day.

For more information, visit Chipotle’s website.

