A tale involving the Christiansburg original ‘Black Sisters’ will head to the screen

ROANOKE, Va. – A mysterious tale about three Christiansburg women will come to life on the screen in a new true-crime drama called “I, Miss Virginia.”

A crew of predominantly local actors are filming across Southwest Virginia to tell the story of the original “Black Sisters.”

It’s about three women: Miss Virginia Wardlaw, Caroline B.W. Martin and Mary W. Snead in the 1900s, who ran Christiansburg’s Montgomery Female College.

The story focuses on the murder of Caroline’s daughters and the involvement of Wardlaw.

The director, Rick Maitri, said a book on the topic doesn’t shed much light on the tie to Christiansburg.

“It only told the story of the murder and very little about Christiansburg,” he said. “Their lives were so rich before that.”

Maitri said the project is garnering international attention.

Suzanne Jennings is the actress who plays Miss Virginia Wardlaw and said it’s been a fight with temperature changes during the months of filming.

The final shoot was scheduled at Maple Lodge on 5th Avenue in Pulaski Saturday morning.

“We did the shoot in 27 degrees in a cotton dress from 1909,” she said. “Then we walked the streets of Lynchburg, Virginia to depict the streets of East Orange and New York.”

The premiere of the 20-minute short film will be held at New River Community College in the Richardson Auditorium on June 25 at 5 p.m.

The short film will help raise funds for the full feature film.