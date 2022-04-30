Deputies searching for subject involved in multiple car break-ins in Henry County

Anyone having any information regarding these incidents, or the identification of the subject or the vehicle in the photographs, please contact HCSO Inv. J.M.Duffy at 276-656-4237 or MPD Officer T.L. Elgin at 276-638-8751.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject in connection to multiple car break-ins.

Authorities have confirmed that the incident happened in the Starling Avenue area on April 30.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple items were reported missing from the vehicles following the break-ins.

A victim later alerted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office that their credit card had been used at Wal-Mart in Henry County.

Anyone having any information regarding these incidents, or the identification of the subject or the vehicle in the photographs, please contact HCSO Inv. J.M.Duffy at 276-656-4237 or MPD Officer T.L. Elgin at 276-638-8751.