Amherst police officer honored in emotional send-off after more than two decades of service

AMHERST, Va. – The Amherst Police Department surprised a treasured member of their community with an emotional farewell on Friday.

Amherst Police Maj. Greg Harler has served his community for 25 years, with 17 of those years being in the Town of Amherst.

To show their gratitude, members of the department gave Harler his final call on Friday to thank him for his service and wish him a happy retirement.

The emotional moment was captured on camera and posted on the department’s Facebook page. In the video, Harler can be seen being brought to tears by the warm sentiment.

“It is with great honor that we bid you farewell in your retirement,” a dispatcher can be heard saying on a police scanner. “Your brothers and sisters of law enforcement thank you for 25 years of service at the jail and the sheriff’s office and especially the last 17 years with the Town of Amherst.”

“Major Harler is leaving some pretty big shoes to fill and we appreciate everything you have done for the citizens of the Town of Amherst and the Amherst Police Department. Congratulations and enjoy retirement!!!” the department said in a Facebook post.