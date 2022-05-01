Roanoke River named no.1 urban kayaking spot in nationwide vote

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City has been, once again, put in the national spotlight.

The Roanoke River has been named the best urban kayaking spot by USA Today, but this isn’t the first time that the scenic 45-mile river was recognized on a national level.

Last year, the river claimed third place in USA Today’s 10Best contest for the best urban kayaking spot. This year, it took the no.1 spot.

USA Today recognized the river for its Class II rapids near the gorge and its length, which offers easy paddling.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge was incredibly honored by the national recognition and took to Facebook to thank everyone involved.

We'd like to extend a big thanks to everyone involved in helping the Roanoke River earn the title of "Best Urban... Posted by Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Virginia’s James River also made the top 10, taking home third place in the contest.

If you’re looking to travel to the other nine spots, below is a list of the full top 10:

Ad