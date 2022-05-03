Nearly $5M in improvements coming to Blacksburg Transit

Blacksburg Transit is getting a huge financial boost.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Transit is getting some huge financial help thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan.

$4.7 million dollars will be used for some underfunded projects.

They got the money a year ago but just finalized their plan.

With the growth in the area and in users, the Director of Transit explains what’s to come.

“Two of our biggest ones are replacing buses. We have with ones fully electric, as well as our facility renovation and expansion,” said Brian Booth.

The new buses and changes will take several years to complete.