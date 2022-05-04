Amelia’s Pizzeria in Christiansburg closing its doors this weekend after 17 years

A popular restaurant in the New River Valley is closing this weekend.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After nearly 17 years, Amelia’s Pizzeria is closing its doors. While it’s the end of an era for the Christiansburg staple, it’s a fresh start for the family behind it.

Since opening up shop in 2005, Amelia’s has served up some amazing Italian food, some consider it a hidden gem of the New River Valley.

“It’s kind of a little secret, but well visited by all the people surrounding here,” said longtime customer Barbara Garrett.

Buddy and Amelia Martin launched their restaurant one month before they got married.

“He dealt with the restaurant end, and I had just started my career as a teacher. We had a lot going on, it’s kind of a blur,” said Amelia.

Since that time, the Martins had four kids, each one growing up at Amelia’s.

“Most babies come home to their home after they leave the hospital. All of our children have gone straight to the restaurant and sat on the counter so they could be introduced,” she added.

The family spent many milestones there, countless holidays and birthdays. But as the kids get older, they’re more involved in sports and other hobbies. That’s something that the family doesn’t want Buddy to have to miss out on anymore.

“They’ve never gotten to have the experience of having their dad take them golfing and our son is a baseball player and he’s excited his dad can throw balls with him, so they’re excited.”

The Martin’s are grateful for their past at the Pizzeria but excited to put family first.

Amelia’s Pizzeria will be open through Saturday, May 7th.