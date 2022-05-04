Flower shops see big demand ahead of Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is just around the corner, which means florists are busy at work making the perfect bouquet for the woman who brought you into the world.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – If you want to gift mom flowers for Mother’s Day, you’re running out of time.

Angle Florist in Christiansburg is a three-man operation. They called this week chaotic, and not just because of the holiday.

“Besides Mother’s Day, and that’s the main holiday, but that’s just one aspect of the week,” said Don Simpkins. “You also have college graduations. You have high school proms. You have special events that people are having in their homes or rented spaces, and they come to you for service.”

So, when is your last chance to order?

“My recommendation is if you need anything for Mother’s Day, you should order no later than Thursday,” said Simpkins.

He says he’ll take orders after that but you’ll have to come to pick them up.