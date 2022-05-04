Will Roe v. Wade have an impact on midterm elections?

ROANOKE, Va. – Political analysts are providing insight if the leaked draft opinion of Roe v. Wade will have an impact on elections.

As of now, 10 News Political Analyst Dr. Ed Lynch says it’s too early to tell.

However, Lynch said it may fire up the Democratic base.

If the decision about Roe v. Wade was made public in early October or mid-October it would have a larger impact.

“It would impact the economy is not a big issue in November, and I doubt that will be the case, the economy is still going to be the big issue this leaked decision if it is the final decision will fire up the democratic base and that will make things a bit more difficult for the republicans,” Dr. Lynch said.

Lynch said if inflation is still high as well as gas prices and the Ukraine conflict ongoing may help republicans to be dominant in November.