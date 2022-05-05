Northside Middle School teacher wins highest teaching honor in Roanoke County Public Schools

On Wednesday, several teachers in Roanoke County Public Schools were presented with top teaching honors.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Northside Middle School teacher won a top teaching honor for her unwavering dedication and commitment to her students.

On Wednesday, the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation awarded Amber Benson with the 2022 Golden Apple Award. The prestigious award is the highest honor that is presented annually to a teacher in Roanoke County Public Schools.

Benson, who has been teaching for eleven years, was selected among 17 finalists for the award.

School leaders say Benson often encourages her students to strive for excellence while also pushing herself to create content that is engaging and purposeful.

“Watching students who have never felt success in math find confidence is one of the most rewarding experiences of our job,” Benson said. “Our relationships are what allow us to see this level of success in our students.”

The hardworking teacher has also been selected as a nominee for the Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Ad

During the event, the Education Foundation presented the Red Apple and Green Apple Awards as well; one teacher from the elementary, middle and high school levels is selected for the Red Apple Award, whereas one teacher who has taught for less than 3 years is awarded the Green Apple Award.

Missy Peroulas from Bonsack Elementary School - Red Apple

Matt Bartley from William Byrd Middle School - Red Apple

Brian Harris from Hidden Valley High School - Red Apple

Tracey Addison from William Byrd Middle School - Green Apple

“Several Foundation Board members served on the selection committee and watched every video from our finalists. I can tell you that the selection process was extremely difficult, and the committee was very impressed with every one of our finalists,” said Kim Frampton, president of the RCPS Education Foundation.