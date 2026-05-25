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VSP issues missing senior alert for missing Henry County woman

10 News Digital Team

Hall (Courtesy of VSP) (VSP2026)

HENRY CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

According to Officials, 87-year-old Bronnie Hall was last seen on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on Oak Level Road in Basset, possibly wearing a red sweater, black pants, red/blue shoes and black glasses. Hall is described as a white female, 5′3 with blue eyes and gray hair, weighing 135 pounds.

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She is possibly driving a white 2008 Chevrolet Colorado with Virginia Registration: AED-8317.

The missing person suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding their whereabouts at 276-638-8751.

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