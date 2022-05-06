Meet May’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Miriam’s House Lynchburg

This month, Miriam’s House Lynchburg will benefit from the accurate forecasts of Your Local Weather Authority.

ROANOKE, Va. – Now that it’s a new month, it’s time to announce our new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient.

This month, Miriam’s House Lynchburg will benefit from the accurate forecasts of Your Local Weather Authority.

Founded in 1994, Miriam’s House Lynchburg strives to end homelessness by providing individuals with stable, affordable housing and supportive services.

The organization’s work is centered around four principles: housing, empowerment, support and community.

According to Miriam’s House, there are more than 600 men, women and children who experience homelessness each year in Lynchburg.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.