KC and The Sunshine Band, Village People coming to Roanoke’s Elmwood Park in June

KC and The Sunshine Band, Village People coming to Roanoke’s Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Some 70s music icons are coming to Roanoke next month.

The Berglund Center announced that Village People will be joining KC and The Sunshine Band at Elmwood Park on June 4.

Between Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” and KC and The Sunshine Band’s “Boogie Shoes,” the two bands are known for making songs that get crowds dancing.

Tickets for the disco-filled event are on sale now.

Prices range from $38 for regular tickets to $700 for private seating areas; however, if you buy in advance, tickets are $43 the day of the event.

To learn more about the event or to buy tickets, click here.