Golf-themed sports bar and restaurant opening in Danville this fall

DANVILLE, Va. – The entertainment scene in Danville is expanding.

Danville officials announced Monday that River District Golf & Social, a golf-themed sports bar and restaurant, is teeing up to open this fall.

Restaurant-goers will be able to grab a bite to eat while hitting the green via high-definition golf simulators.

It will be located at 680 Lynn St Suite C, which is next to Grizzly’s Hatchet House.

Construction began on the project already.

